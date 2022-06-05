Glencore turns a new leaf but can a leopard change its spots?
Company found guilty of widespread bribery says it's all in the past
05 June 2022 - 00:00
Glencore was this week quick to emphasise that the $1.2bn (about R19bn) in admittance of guilt fines for its nefarious schemes of “bribes for business” issued by the US department of justice (DOJ) will not affect its South African business. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.