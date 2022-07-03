Climate crisis
City draws ‘line in sand’ against impending disaster of sea level rise
Sea level threat comes with drought, fires, heatwaves, floods and strong winds, says report exploring cumulative impacts of climate change ahead
03 July 2022 - 00:00
One of Africa’s popular tourist hot spots, the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, is having to be fortified with rock armour to protect it against surging tides...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.