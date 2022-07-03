Across cultures
‘The ocean has no barriers’: oceanography scientist and sangoma
Moagabo Ragoasha of the University of Cape Town says ocean literacy is key
03 July 2022 - 00:00
The ocean is everybody’s business, and sea level rise is predicted to grow 1ft by 2050...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.