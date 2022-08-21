Stellenbosch school waves goodbye to load-shedding in switch to solar power
Green project pioneered by Stellenbosch University cuts electricity bills and will be rolled out at more schools in the Western Cape
21 August 2022 - 00:00
One energy-efficient primary school is saying goodbye to the disruptions of load-shedding after adding enough solar power to avoid blackouts and even sell excess electricity...
