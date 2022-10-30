Radioactive office politics rock nuclear waste institute
Recording exposes reference to finance staff as 'Guptas', and talk of witchcraft
30 October 2022 - 00:00
The organisation tasked with disposing of South Africa's radioactive waste has been rocked by a toxic workplace spat involving derogatory gossip about colleagues, allegations of racism, and talk of witchcraft. ..
