IN PICS | Six Gauteng shelters unused for two years

Red tape means upmarket homes for abused women stay empty

06 November 2022 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

For two years, six properties given to the Gauteng department of social development to be used as shelters for domestic abuse survivors have been standing empty and unused, with more than R1.9m having been spent on repairs, building work and gardening during this time...

