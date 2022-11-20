16 Days of Activism
Tough new laws on domestic violence offer fresh hope for victims
Domestic Violence Amendment Act allows for greater monitoring of perpetrators and applications for protection orders on behalf of victims
20 November 2022 - 00:00
New legislation offering greater protection to victims of domestic abuse could be implemented by the end of the month as the government steps up its battle against gender-based violence...
16 Days of Activism
Tough new laws on domestic violence offer fresh hope for victims
Domestic Violence Amendment Act allows for greater monitoring of perpetrators and applications for protection orders on behalf of victims
New legislation offering greater protection to victims of domestic abuse could be implemented by the end of the month as the government steps up its battle against gender-based violence...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos