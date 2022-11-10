Suspect arrested after evading police for more than three months

A Mpumalanga suspect who evaded arrest for more than three months is finally behind bars.
Polite “Chau Chau” Shabangu, 27, was arrested on Monday in Mhala. He was sought for absconding from court.
He reportedly failed to show up in court after being arrested on assault charges in July for allegedly stabbing a man at New Forest near Thulamahashe.
“After his arrest, the court granted him bail of R500 and that was the last time he set foot in court. The court issued a warrant for his arrest and for more than three months he was nowhere to be found,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
On Monday detectives from Mhala, together with Vispol members, received information from some members of the public regarding a man on the run.
“Further details indicated he was seen boarding a taxi from Thulamahashe to Acornhoek, near Bushbuckridge. The members responded swiftly and the minibus was intercepted in Mbumba Trust, where he was spotted among other commuters and arrested and charged,” Mohlala said.
Shabangu appeared at the Mhala magistrate's court on Tuesday. The state successfully opposed his bail and the matter was postponed to November 29.
“The investigation continues and the man could possibly be linked to various cases which include attempted murder, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, violation of protection order, intimidation and burglaries,” said Mohlala.
He said on September 2 around 5pm, a 49-year-old woman was allegedly attacked at her home in Mbumba Trust with a panga by a man who demanded to see her daughter.
“The suspect then reportedly hacked her. However, the neighbours came to her rescue and took her to hospital for medical treatment.”
