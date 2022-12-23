A kind heart helping others to eat in hungry times
Samantha Murozoki feeds about 700 people from her relief kitchen in Chitungwiza
23 December 2022 - 00:00 By Pindai Dube
Immigration lawyer and mother-of-two Samantha Murozoki started a relief kitchen during the Covid lockdowns, feeding thousands of people in her community. Today, almost three years later, the need is still great and the 37-year-old continues to feed about 700 people. ..
A kind heart helping others to eat in hungry times
Samantha Murozoki feeds about 700 people from her relief kitchen in Chitungwiza
Immigration lawyer and mother-of-two Samantha Murozoki started a relief kitchen during the Covid lockdowns, feeding thousands of people in her community. Today, almost three years later, the need is still great and the 37-year-old continues to feed about 700 people. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos