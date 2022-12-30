Bomb squad cop blows her top over Afrikaans schools
SAPS has reprimanded a member of the Namaqua district bomb squad who threatened to set fire to schools over the lack of English-medium classes
30 December 2022 - 00:00
A police bomb expert angered by the lack of English-medium schools for her children in the Namaqua district of the Northern Cape has been found guilty of serious misconduct after sending an e-mail to education department officials and principals threatening to burn down schools...
