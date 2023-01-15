News

Notorious Ficksburg cattle trader charged after young farmer gunned down in dispute

Cattle trader’s gun — which could have been used in fatal shooting — was returned to him by police in court mix-up

15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Hendrik Hancke

Young Free State cattle farmer Evan Sorour, 28, may not have been shot dead — allegedly by his neighbour — last weekend if the local police and magistrate’s court had not returned his assailant’s firearms after a vicious bar brawl...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Young farmer shot after 'dispute about cattle', neighbour arrested South Africa
  2. ‘A pothole every 29m on this stretch’ — dire road conditions in Free State ... South Africa
  3. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News

Most read

  1. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  2. Now Cape Town in the poo as Durban vows to clean up for Easter News
  3. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  4. Load-shedding crisis forces Joburg high court to go virtual News
  5. No fallout with Nzimande, says Fort Hare vice-chancellor News

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...