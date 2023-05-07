Bigger burden for taxpayers looms after court order on emergency power
Government likely to appeal judgment ordering that schools, hospitals be provided with generators
07 May 2023 - 00:04 By FRANNY RABKIN, PHILANI NOMBEMBE and AMANDA KHOZA
Taxpayers face an enormous bill if the government has to implement the court ruling ordering it to equip hospitals, clinics, police stations and schools with generators and diesel to protect them from power cuts. ..
Bigger burden for taxpayers looms after court order on emergency power
Government likely to appeal judgment ordering that schools, hospitals be provided with generators
Taxpayers face an enormous bill if the government has to implement the court ruling ordering it to equip hospitals, clinics, police stations and schools with generators and diesel to protect them from power cuts. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos