Nxesi axes Productivity SA chair over R5bn ‘conflict of interest’

Mthunzi Mdwaba, owner of Thuja Capital Fund and chair of Productivity SA, arranged a lucrative deal between Thuja and the UIF

24 September 2023 - 00:00 By SABELO SKITI
Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist

The controversial R5bn job creation scheme concluded between the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Thuja Capital Fund without any due diligence has claimed its first casualty...

