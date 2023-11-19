N3 thugs took R37k from Sindisiwe Chikunga’s bodyguard
The three armed men who robbed transport minister also took cash that one of her bodyguards had planned to spend on roof repairs
19 November 2023 - 00:01
As detectives dig for leads into the brazen armed robbery of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on the N3 two weeks ago, it has emerged that the assailants got away with at least R37,000. ..
