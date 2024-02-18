‘Fired’ and rehired Koeberg GM says he’s back and full of plans
Failing to shorten an outage supposedly was the issue, but now Eskom says he is needed for the fix
18 February 2024 - 00:00
After being suspended as general manager of Koeberg power station for performance- related issues in 2021, Velaphi Ntuli is back in the hot seat. And he says he is ready for the familiar challenges that await him at his beloved Koeberg...
