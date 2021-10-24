Politics

Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold

Spurned during the state capture era, former officials are returning to the mainstream of the ruling party

24 October 2021 - 00:03 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA, KGOTHATSO MADISA and AMANDA KHOZA

Former ANC leaders who did not campaign for the ANC during Jacob Zuma’s party leadership — when some were associated with the Congress of the People — are now back in the ruling party fold.

Their return was highlighted this week when former president Thabo Mbeki and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who served as deputy president under Mbeki, hosted events campaigning for the governing party...

