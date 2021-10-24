Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold

Spurned during the state capture era, former officials are returning to the mainstream of the ruling party

Former ANC leaders who did not campaign for the ANC during Jacob Zuma’s party leadership — when some were associated with the Congress of the People — are now back in the ruling party fold.



Their return was highlighted this week when former president Thabo Mbeki and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who served as deputy president under Mbeki, hosted events campaigning for the governing party...