Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold
Spurned during the state capture era, former officials are returning to the mainstream of the ruling party
24 October 2021 - 00:03
Former ANC leaders who did not campaign for the ANC during Jacob Zuma’s party leadership — when some were associated with the Congress of the People — are now back in the ruling party fold.
Their return was highlighted this week when former president Thabo Mbeki and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who served as deputy president under Mbeki, hosted events campaigning for the governing party...
