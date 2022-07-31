No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution
31 July 2022 - 00:03 By Sibongakonke Shoba, Thabo Mokone, Zimasa Matiwane and Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his backers this weekend fought off attempts to reverse the party’s decision for ANC leaders facing criminal charges to step aside — a move that would open a door for suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to contest the top position at the December national conference...
