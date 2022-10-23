DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg
Party’s federal executive says it cannot work with a party — the EFF — that says it’s OK to kill whites
23 October 2022 - 00:00
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s attempts to regain control of the city were dealt a blow this week when the DA rejected her proposal to work with the EFF to unseat the ANC-led coalition. ..
DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg
Party’s federal executive says it cannot work with a party — the EFF — that says it’s OK to kill whites
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s attempts to regain control of the city were dealt a blow this week when the DA rejected her proposal to work with the EFF to unseat the ANC-led coalition. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos