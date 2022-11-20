David Mabuza’s committee to give ANC MPs ‘the line’ on Phala Phala
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina tells strategy committee Mabuza will be asked to call a meeting of the political committee ahead of the caucus meeting this week
20 November 2022 - 00:03
The ANC’s political committee will decide how the party’s caucus responds to the findings of the independent panel that is investigating whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer around Phala Phala allegations...
David Mabuza’s committee to give ANC MPs ‘the line’ on Phala Phala
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina tells strategy committee Mabuza will be asked to call a meeting of the political committee ahead of the caucus meeting this week
The ANC’s political committee will decide how the party’s caucus responds to the findings of the independent panel that is investigating whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer around Phala Phala allegations...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos