‘No pressure’ on president to announce reshuffle
Mbalula says changes will be made all in good time, and his own post as transport minister is not yet vacant
19 February 2023 - 00:00 By AMANDA KHOZA, KGOTHATSO MADISA and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA
As the speculation around a cabinet reshuffle intensifies, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there’s no pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make changes. ..
