Joburg mayor Gwamanda ran illegal funeral scheme: FSCA
Financial Sector Conduct Authority confirms Gwamanda's business was not registered
18 June 2023 - 00:02
Johannesburg’s executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda operated an illegal business, posing as a financial services provider without the required licence, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) confirms...
