We won’t join pacts just to oust ANC, says Maimane
The Build One South Africa leader says the key to forming a successful coalition arrangement is for parties to agree on priority areas to take centre stage in a new government
28 January 2024 - 00:00
Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party won’t join up with other parties with the sole intention of ousting the ANC, but will instead negotiate priority areas that will inform the creation of a new government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.