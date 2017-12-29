Opinion & Analysis

Willie Toweel, champion haunted by ring death

30 December 2017 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

Willie Toweel, who died at the age of 83 on Christmas Day after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, was one of South Africa's greatest boxers despite being haunted by the death of an opponent in 1956.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. MCEBISI JONAS | Ramaphosa in the shark tank, buoyed by our hopes Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | How the new ANC rules strengthen Ramaphosa's hand Opinion & Analysis
  3. MICKEY MEJI | ANC has it wrong with resolution on the sex trade Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | ANC can no longer dodge its duty on Zuma Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X