Ramaphosa needs one eye on the future and one looking over his shoulder

Cyril Ramaphosa is the man of the moment. His image was emblazoned all over East London this week, on flags, banners and advertising boards punting the ANC's anniversary celebrations. People paraded around with his beaming image on cheaply made T-shirts. His name echoed in chants and songs at gatherings throughout the week and at yesterday's rally, at which he was the star attraction.