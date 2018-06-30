Opinion
We need a reinvigorated campaign by civil society to fix our economic and social ills
01 July 2018 - 00:00
In "Mkhwebane turns back on free advice" (Sunday Times, June 10), Andisiwe Makinana wrote about the governance advisory board appointed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, which has been disbanded by her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.