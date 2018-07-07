Opinion

Journalists are certainly not in Malema's good books nowadays but quite how we have offended is a puzzle

Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service at the Johannesburg City Hall on April 1 2017 was thick with emotion and segued into a 1980s-style activist rally. Pravin Gordhan, who together with his then deputy Mcebisi Jonas had packed up their desks at the National Treasury the day before, was the main speaker.