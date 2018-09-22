Obituary
Rachid Taha: Musician who became a voice for immigrants
23 September 2018 - 00:00
Rachid Taha, who has died of a heart attack aged 59, was a singer and songwriter whose potent fusion of Arabic music and rock made him a giant of the French pop scene, unafraid to tackle political and social issues.
