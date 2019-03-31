Opinion

Working with Bosasa was a severe oversight, but the money we received was not a bribe

I have never used my 'influence' in any business dealing, writes Andile

In 2016, my company Blue Crane Capital had a vision of introducing smart-city solutions in key African centres. We needed a technology partner to supply the hardware and an implementing partner with strong operational capabilities. That's how we entered into a business relationship with African Global Operations (AGO), previously known as Bosasa