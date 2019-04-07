Solomon Mahlangu's spirit chose me to tell his story: 'Kalushi' filmmaker Mandla Dube
The gallows chamber where Solomon Mahlangu was executed 40 years ago still strikes a chill into the heart
07 April 2019 - 00:00
When he was 12 years old and some of his friends made him angry, a young Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu came to school the next day with the word Explosives written on his school bag.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.