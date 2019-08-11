Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Mr President, Beijing is talking to you and their message is blindingly clear

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group
11 August 2019 - 00:02

It should probably have been on more front pages, been given more editorial comment and attracted more attention, but it's not my job to tell the media what to do.

Still, when China's ambassador says something to a global news agency like "Cyril Ramaphosa is SA's last hope", I would as a reader want to see more reporting and analysis on it...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IMRAAN BUCCUS | Ace and the gang are precisely the people Fanon warned us about Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | No more President Nice Guy: Ramaphosa needs to wise up to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. It's all eyes on Jeffery Epstein as he faces wrath of the law Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Q&A with deputy director-general of health Dr Anban Pillay Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X