The welfare of our captive wildlife falls into a gap between laws
29 September 2019 - 00:00
The number of lions bred and kept in captivity for commercial purposes such as trophy hunting, the lion bone trade and tourist interactions has doubled over the past 10 years.
Rough estimates from the department of environment, forestry & fisheries (DEFF) account for 8,000 captive-bred lions in 300 facilities in SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.