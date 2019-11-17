Opinion

Wouldn’t it be nice if politicians learnt to apply their minds?

The phrase “business and politics don’t mix” used to be heard quite a lot in the olden days. Mostly it was uttered by businesspeople — not so much by politicians.



These days it is said by hardly anyone. It is now thoroughly unremarkable to witness businesspeople openly meddling in politics, and it is seen as a mark of distinction when a newly appointed politician comes with a “strong business background” — CV-speak for “a lot of money”...