Editorial
Arrests promise welcome new dawn of action against high-level corruption
24 November 2019 - 00:05
When former state security minister Bongani Bongo stood in the dock on Thursday morning, his worst nightmare had come true.
Two years after advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara laid a charge of attempted bribery against him, Bongo was finally brought before court to answer to the allegations that he tried to influence the outcome of the parliamentary probe into alleged corruption at Eskom...
