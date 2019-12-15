Opinion
Mampara of the week: Gwede Mantashe
Not the best politico in a leading role
15 December 2019 - 00:00
This tiger is just a coal pussy
He may be a tiger in the bedroom, but when it comes to powering the nation, Gwede Mantashe is more of a pussycat. This week, as SA languished in darkness, the minister of mineral resources & energy told us he wouldn’t be pushed around by “lobbyists ”. He earned a reputation in the Zuma years for his barely comprehensible rationalisations of the Nkandla Crooner’s “governance ”...
