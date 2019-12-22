Opinion
Beyond the data price headlines, a broader data reform package holds much promise
22 December 2019 - 00:00
It was probably inevitable that the media and industry commentators would focus on the headline-grabbing recommendations for immediate price relief on mobile data prices by the Competition Commission.
However, what has been missing from the public debate is a discussion of the broader package of reforms that the data inquiry recommended be put in place...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.