Opinion
How to fix our crumbling cricket
Here's a 10-point plan that borrows from the World Cup-winning Springboks and even from Zondo
22 December 2019 - 00:00
While South African rugby basks in the glow of World Cup glory, cricket has hit rock bottom. A dismal under-performance at the Cricket World Cup was followed by a humiliating 3-0 Test drubbing in India.
But the failures on the field are a trifle compared with the chaos off it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.