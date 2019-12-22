Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

How to fix our crumbling cricket

Here's a 10-point plan that borrows from the World Cup-winning Springboks and even from Zondo

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By LAWSON NAIDOO and RICHARD CALLAND

While South African rugby basks in the glow of World Cup glory, cricket has hit rock bottom. A dismal under-performance at the Cricket World Cup was followed by a humiliating 3-0 Test drubbing in India.

But the failures on the field are a trifle compared with the chaos off it...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kingpins, thugs & bullets: Caryn Dolley tells REAL Cape Town's nightclub scene ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PETER BRUCE | Sham SAA rescue is too late, Eskom needs a real one Opinion & Analysis
  3. Eskom is beyond repair: dumping it is a social justice imperative Opinion & Analysis
  4. PETER BRUCE | We love our gloom, but be ready for a little cheer Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | A lot of people can do a better job than Eskom. Let them Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk