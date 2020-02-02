Opinion
How badly we have mishandled the cherished project that began 30 years ago today
02 February 2020 - 00:00
It is exactly 30 years since that momentous day, February 2 1990, when FW de Klerk stood up in parliament and unleashed an earthquake that shattered age-old tectonic plates — unbanning political organisations such as the ANC, the PAC and the SACP, releasing political prisoners and setting in motion steps for a negotiated settlement.
At the end of the speech, we were all — pro- and anti-government forces alike — gasping for breath. Gobsmacked, we were not sure we had heard him right. Maybe our senses were playing tricks on us. Or maybe there was a sting in the tail. One could imagine at that moment people turning to each other for some reassurance that they had not taken leave of their senses...
