In times of trials, let us not make fear the only response we have to offer
As coronavirus spreads, citizens must reach out to others, not pull away
15 March 2020 - 00:00
SA and the world have been confronted with the coronavirus - now declared by WHO as a pandemic - and it is changing the way we think about life as it has already severely affected several countries around the world.
Economies globally are being affected negatively, in particular the travel industry. The coronavirus could not have come at a worse time for our country as our economy is weak and our government is trying to resuscitate it. The pandemic represents a situation that could only make things worse...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.