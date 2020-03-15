In times of trials, let us not make fear the only response we have to offer

As coronavirus spreads, citizens must reach out to others, not pull away

SA and the world have been confronted with the coronavirus - now declared by WHO as a pandemic - and it is changing the way we think about life as it has already severely affected several countries around the world.



Economies globally are being affected negatively, in particular the travel industry. The coronavirus could not have come at a worse time for our country as our economy is weak and our government is trying to resuscitate it. The pandemic represents a situation that could only make things worse...