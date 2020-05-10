Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with Casac's Lawson Naidoo on autocratic behaviour of officials

Concerns are growing about the autocratic behaviour of ministers and officials as they impose arbitrary level 4 regulations on the country. Chris Barron asked Lawson Naidoo, executive director of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution …

10 May 2020 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Have we ceased to be a democracy?

I don’t think so. The regulations are provided for in the constitution and in the legislation, specifically the Disaster Management Act...

