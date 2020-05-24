The ban on cigarettes is handing our income to criminals, say traders

On Tuesday, the South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita), the national voice of hawkers, spaza shop owners and home-based operators working across SA, pleaded with the government to urgently lift the ban on tobacco sales, as it is diverting much-needed income from the informal trade to illicit criminal networks.



“We can see the ban is not stopping people from smoking, but instead of buying cigarettes from their usual informal traders, they are buying illicit products from criminals,” said Rosheda Muller, national president of Saita. ..