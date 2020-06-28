It's time Ramaphosa owned up to the ANC's 26 wasted years

To blame SA's problems on apartheid and Covid is to excuse the party's poor policy choices - just as it's about to make another one

President Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to a parliamentary question by the Freedom Front's Pieter Groenewald about growing the economy when he said: "I am saying let us work together… [find] real solutions that are going to be impactful on the livelihoods of our people. An inclusive economy is what should be occupying you, honourable Groenewald, in your mind and everything you do, rather than let us continue holding on to the privileges that white people have always had in this country."



On a shallow reading - and this is the age of shallow readings - this is a reasonable answer. Ramaphosa, leader of a liberation movement, is telling Groenewald, leader of a party of Afrikaner nationalism, that it is time to stop "holding on to the privileges that white people have always had in this country"...