Table Talk

'I’ve seen the worst sides of many criminals': Ex-WC traffic chief reflects on 46-year career

Cape Town’s drivers weren’t the only thing retired Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa had to deal with in his 46 years with the department, writes Claire Keeton. His natural detective’s eye and his refusal to accept apartheid injustice added to his triumphs and struggles

Last Friday, Kenny Africa got up at 4am and dressed in a decorated blue uniform for his last day as head of the Western Cape’s traffic department. As usual, the 65-year-old traffic chief was at his Wale Street, Cape Town, office an hour before sunrise and worked all day before going home to his wife in Strand.



When he walked into their house, Africa, who has worn his gold wedding band for 43 years, startled Trudy by giving her an envelope containing divorce papers. The papers, he said, represented his “divorce from the traffic department, public and the media” after 46 years of commitment...