'All my life I’d known something was off': Breaking gender’s chains

Society decrees that the gender you are labelled at birth is the gender that you are — but nature follows its own rules. Claire Keeton describes how attitudes are changing and many transgender children are finding support in expressing their true identity — and escaping the risk of crippling depression

Feeling that you have been born into the wrong body is distressing for a child — and can be equally agonising for parents unsure of how to deal with a predicament that is increasingly coming into the open. Before Audric*, 16, came out as a trans boy, his sense of self was “blurry”. He felt trapped in a girl’s body and suffered from depression. “All my life I’d known something was off,” he said.



When puberty hit and he developed curves, his self-loathing worsened and he felt punched in the gut when people said: “That’s a girl, not a guy!”..