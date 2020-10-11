CARTOON | Ace Magashule 'copying and pasting' from the JZ Playbook

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is "copying and pasting" from the JZ Playbook: From Conspiracy to Stalingrad with his antics.



Earlier this week, Magashule said he had instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify rumours of his pending arrest...