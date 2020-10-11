CARTOON | Ace Magashule 'copying and pasting' from the JZ Playbook
11 October 2020 - 00:00
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is "copying and pasting" from the JZ Playbook: From Conspiracy to Stalingrad with his antics.
Earlier this week, Magashule said he had instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify rumours of his pending arrest...
