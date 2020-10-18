Opinion
Keeping the peace in Senekal will be hard
18 October 2020 - 00:00
What made ours a rainbow nation, or our transition from apartheid to democracy a "miracle", was the appreciation of one another's humanity. It avoided a war ahead of the 1994 elections.
This belief and tolerance were stretched to near breaking point in Senekal this week. There was relief when the sun set on Friday without any bloodshed following the appearance in court of two men suspected of killing Brendin Horner, and the war talk that accompanied the event...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.