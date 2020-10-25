Opinion

DA's gagging of candidates for party leader boggles the mind

I have long held the view that there is something suspicious about political parties that hold their primary leadership elections in secret, hidden from public scrutiny and from the voters who give them power and position in the first place.



Often the false principle of party elections being an "internal matter" is held up as the reason for this, usually with great loftiness and pomposity, and most often by those least likely to survive examination in a competitive electoral process...