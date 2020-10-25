Opinion

Loudmouth Malema only thrives because there is a dearth of leadership

When it was put to Julius Malema, the self-styled EFF commander-in-chief who has no military experience, that his reckless venture to Senekal could cause a civil war, he exploded: "So be it!" He then launched into a diatribe against leaders he accused of causing what he said was the mess in the country.



It was Colin Powell, I think, who once observed that it's usually people who had never fought or experienced war who romanticised it, or were eager to send young men to it. Malema has never been to a battlefield. Yet he's enthralled by war talk. He is what Nelson Mandela called a peacetime hero. He is mining our pathologies for political gain. A leader worth his salt always tries to bring people together, and where there's conflict will look for peaceful means to resolve it. Malema's immediate instinct is to take fuel to the fire. He's always angry, always spoiling for a fight...