Using an African clichè for the Trump problem misses its US roots

08 November 2020 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

'He's going full Robert Mugabe," tweeted Samantha Power, the respected academic and former US ambassador to the UN, just after 2am on Friday in what was neither the first nor the cleverest "hot take" comparing US President Donald Trump's post-election conduct to that of an African dictator.

As political leaders, pundits and analysts around the US have wrestled to account in real time for Trump's claims of electoral fraud, his demands that the vote count be halted, and his repeated threats to challenge in the US Supreme Court the electoral results which at last check were very much going former vice-president Joe Biden's way, Africa has made repeated and clumsy appearances...

