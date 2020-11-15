Has ANC SG Ace Magashule misread his party?

To a punch-drunk SA, the preferring of corruption charges against an ANC leader may feel horribly familiar. But, writes S’thembiso Msomi, Ace Magashule is no Jacob Zuma — and the party he will look to for help is far from the swaggering giant it once was

October 11 2005. Thousands of people gathered outside the Durban magistrate's court in support of then ANC deputy president Jacob Zuma, who was to face corruption charges.



They were angry, singing struggle-era war songs and, at one stage, burning party T-shirts bearing the face of then ANC president Thabo Mbeki - the man they blamed for Zuma's legal woes...