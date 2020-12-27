Nine of Donald Trump's most baffling coronavirus quotes
27 December 2020 - 00:00
The Orange Evangelist could have taken up today’s entire newspaper with his entertaining, ignorant and unbelievable statements. Here are just nine of Donald Trump’s most bewildering coronavirus quotes …
“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” — February 27...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.